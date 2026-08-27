I’m Game Song Loser: Dulquer Salmaan turns singer once again for second single in high-stakes stylish actioner

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is an upcoming stylish action entertainer slated to release on September 3, 2026. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the makers have now unveiled the second single, Loser Song, crooned by the actor himself.

I’m Game's second single Loser Song Out

Taking to social media, Dulquer Salmaan shared the track and noted that the vibe remains the same regardless of the language. The song is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The Malayalam version is sung by the actor, with Suhail Koya penning the lyrics. Moreover, rappers Rebel and Neeraj Madhav have provided additional vocals and lines.

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Here’s the track:

The song has a playful vibe and comes across as a high-energy anthem of resilience and self-belief. Featuring glimpses of Dulquer’s character, the track revolves around fighting back and never giving up.

I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Speaking about the film, the actor said that his upcoming Telugu films and I’m Game all have distinct qualities, which he enjoys as an actor. He added that Dan John would surprise audiences, as it had been a while since he played such a bratty character.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

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Initially, the film was set to release on August 21, 2026, coinciding with Onam. However, it was later postponed to September 3.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Following I’m Game, Dulquer Salmaan will headline Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan as the female leads.

Looking ahead, DQ also has Sri Sri in his lineup. The upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Dheekshith Shetty plays a pivotal role.

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