I’m Game Trailer Review: Dulquer Salmaan turns into unhinged ‘chaos in suit’ in the swag-filled actioner

I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on August 20, 2026. Directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidayath, the film is billed as a slick and stylish action thriller packed with glamour, high-stakes action, and what appears to be a chaotic performance from DQ.

I’m Game Trailer Review

The I'm Game trailer runs for 2 minutes and 56 seconds, diving straight into its stylish and chaotic world without any delay. It introduces Dan John, the protagonist, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Watch the trailer here:

With its funky presentation, the trailer showcases an unhinged performance from Dulquer Salmaan, adding to the excitement surrounding his homecoming film. The slick action, stylish visuals, and energetic soundtrack further enhance its appeal, making it look like a promising theatrical experience.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, and others in key roles. The film's songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Slated to hit the big screens during Onam 2026, I'm Game is set for a box office clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa: Part 1 and Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Following I'm Game, Dulquer Salmaan will headline Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan as the female leads, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Looking ahead, DQ also has Sri Sri in his lineup. The upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Dheekshith Shetty plays a pivotal role, and the makers unveiled the film's first single, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday.

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