I'm Game Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Dulquer Salmaan's actioner in the theaters

I'm Game starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role finally hit the theaters on Spetember 3, 2026, after being postponed from its original Onam release. The action thriller is directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidayath. Let’s take a look at what audiences have to say about the film.



I'm Game Twitter Review

One user praised the film and Dulquer Salmaan and tweeted as, "First half kidu! I'm Game A Maveeran-kind of paripadi from Mollywood, very interesting so far. Hope this gets a fitting second half."

While another user although happy with the first half of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer was not quite content with the second half and made it clear by tweeting as, "I'm Game AVERAGE ONE; An Okayish First Half Which is Plot Building & Had The Gripping Factor. But In The Next Half The Grip has Been Losted. Predictable Story Line offer Didn't offer any thing in second half & Was a Major Drawback.Looks Like Not The Exact Homecoming."

A third user commented on Twitter as, "A slow good fh followed by an average sh. Songs are weak, BGM good. Romance part is weak dq is trying."

Check out the Twitter Reactions below:



About the film I'm Game

The protagonist, Dan John, is presented as someone who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan , the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

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