I’m Game Update: Is Dulquer Salmaan starrer action movie expected to wrap up shoot by March 20, 2026?

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres during Onam 2026. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the upcoming film is expected to wrap up its shoot by the end of March.

According to a report shared online by AB George, Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game is expected to complete its shoot by the end of March. Reportedly, the team is currently filming the movie in Chennai.

After the current schedule, the team will move to Hyderabad, where the final schedule will be shot from March 20, 2026. By the end of the month, the film is expected to wrap up, months ahead of its theatrical release. However, this remains a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made.

I’m Game is expected to be a high-stakes action entertainer and is likely to be released during Onam this year. Directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidayath, the film is expected to feature DQ in the role of a gambler.

Considered his homecoming project in Malayalam cinema, the movie also stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Sandy Master, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and several others in prominent roles.

While an official release date has not yet been announced, the film is likely to clash at the box office with upcoming releases such as Khalifa: Part 1, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the movie Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The film follows superstar TK Mahadevan, who is locked in a long-standing ego-driven feud with his former mentor, filmmaker Ayya.

When Ayya attempts to revive his shelved film Saantha, Mahadevan uses his influence to take over the project and reshape it into Kaantha to suit his own image. As tensions rise, a mysterious death on the film set turns the story into a thriller, with Inspector Devaraj investigating the case while Mahadevan and Ayya’s rivalry intensifies.

Looking ahead, DQ is also filming for the movie titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. The upcoming adventure drama film stars Shruti Haasan and debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the co-leads and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

