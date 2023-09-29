‘I’m going to give my...'; Prithviraj Sukumaran pens heartfelt note on recovering from injury and resuming work

Earlier this year, during the shoot of his forthcoming film Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a knee injury. The actor was shooting for an action sequence in the film when he sustained an injury while jumping from a moving bus. The actor was quickly rushed to the hospital and was advised to take complete rest for a while. Well, after temporarily adjourning all his shoots, the actor is all set to get back on sets again.

After three months of complete rest, Prithviraj will be back in action, and he has promised fans that certain exciting updates are awaiting them.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares his recovery journey on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor elaborated on his recovery journey and also thanked everyone who has supported him during this time. Prithviraj thanked the team of doctors who played a role in his speedy recovery, as well as his ardent fans. The Lucifer director wrote, ‘THANK YOU! It’s been 3 months since I jumped off a moving bus for an action sequence in ‘VILAYATH BUDDHA’ and injured my knee. Went in for a fairly complex knee surgery following that and ever since, life has mostly been about recovery. So I guess now is as good a time as any to say THANK YOU.’

The actor mentioned the team of doctors and physiotherapists who took good care of him. Concluding the heartfelt note, Prithviraj stated, ‘During the initial weeks of my recovery, the physiotherapy and other rehab procedures cumulatively went on for 9 hours a day..every day! Complete and full recovery is still a while away and I will have to continue to stick to my physiotherapy and rehabilitation plan. But to get to where I am in 3 months took a lot of skill and dedication from this team. So THANK YOU for the commitment and truly inspiring passion towards your professions! Last but never the least..THANK YOU to each one of you who reached out in various ways with your wishes and prayers. I’m grateful, and deeply humbled by the care and concern! Time to get back to work..and as always..I’m going to give my 100% and then some! Exciting updates coming your way..starting tomorrow!’

