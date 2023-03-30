'I'm not a film star'; Opens up on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai being her dance inspiration

Sai Pallavi is fast growing to be one of the most promising actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has built on a diverse portfolio for herself in the industry with her script selection. Sai Pallavi made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Premam. Ever since that, there has to be looking back on her career progression. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, she opened up about her idea of filmmaking as a spiritual process, and her journey so far in the industry. She also opens up about her craft, passion for dancing, and film choices in this interview.

Sai Pallavi wants her work to do the talking and not be known as a “Star”

Sai Pallavi who is known for her dancing skills credits her childhood idols for her interest and passion in dancing and goes on to say “I’ve never learned to dance, I grew up watching Madhuri Dixit ma’am, Aishwarya Rai ma’am & Saroj Khan ma’am’s dances. I think, for 3 years, I just danced to one song and that is Dola Re Dola. It was my go-to dance, I liked it so much. Even when you wake me up in my sleep, I’ll be doing that step.” She adds, “I didn’t realize, growing up, that dance will play a major role in disciplining me or bringing some sort of rhythm in my body. So, I owe it all to dancing, and Mum letting me do what I loved, even as a child." She is most noted for her easy body language and efficient foot movement during even the most complicated set of dance moves.

She also goes on to comment on her onset routine and stardom. Sai Pallavi clearly dislikes being referred to as a star as she just wants to be known for her work. She says, “ “I’m not a film star, I’m just someone who’s lucky enough to do what she loves & is getting so much love from the people around. I consider myself to be extremely blessed.” The actress is also clear to speak up about her looks which have been the subject of many controversies over the years. She opens up about her feeling about the impossible beauty standards set by brands and media for celebrities and she feels that people should not be judgemental on these aspects. She goes on to say, “I think, it’s maybe the person that I am…I don’t know the other side…of how it might feel. Maybe there’s a lot of pressure to look like your perfect version, and I’m not saying that makeup doesn’t help. If it makes you feel confident, you should do it. I feel confident this way, and I think I’m doing fine.” She feels that these things should become a norm in our conversations about stardom and celebrity lifestyle.

Upcoming Projects

She was last seen in two powerhouse performances in the Telugu film Virata Parvam and Tamil film Gargi, both of which got critical acclaim. She has been taking a short break from films and will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in a yet untitled project, that is expected to be a commercial entertainer. She is expected to play an entirely different avatar in that film as per reports.

