‘I’m only a part of…’ - Composer S Thaman breaks silence on replacing Devi Sri Prasad in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Buzz about S. Thaman being roped in over Devi Sri Prasad has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now, ever since reports claimed the latter was no longer working on the background score of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. Recently, S. Thaman broke his silence on the matter and revealed whether he was involved in the Sukumar directorial.

At a recent event in Hyderabad for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj, S. Thaman addressed the rumors of his involvement in Pushpa 2: The Rule. He clarified that while he was part of the musical team, his contribution was limited to only one segment of the film, not the entire movie.

S. Thaman said, "I'm only a part of the film. I am not composing for the entire film. Many other composers are also working on the film. I watched the output, and it was fantastic. It gave me such a high."

Thaman was also asked about being part of two films scheduled for the same Sankranti release—Ram Charan’s Game Changer and NBK’s Daaku Maharaaj.

Once again, Thaman emphasized that he was not taking full responsibility for the music of either film. He mentioned that he accepted the projects as a challenge, but his involvement was only partial.

Advertisement

For the unversed, if reports are to be believed, besides S. Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad, composers Sam C.S. and Ajaneesh Loknath are also collaborating on the musical score for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

According to earlier reports by Gulte, Devi Sri Prasad had taken longer than expected to deliver the background score for the film, prompting the makers to consider S. Thaman as a backup option for an alternative score.

With the release date of the film being moved up, the filmmakers apparently did not want to take any risks concerning this crucial aspect. Regardless of whose score makes it to the final cut, due credit will reportedly be given to all involved composers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, among others, is slated for release on December 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Jani Master says his family ‘deserves relieved smiles’ as he drops pictures from vacation with wife and kids after getting interim bail