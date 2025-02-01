‘I’m very sad…’; Pooja Hegde REACTS to working with Thalapathy Vijay on his last film Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film on celluloid is going to be Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The title of the movie, which was all this while named Thalapathy 69, was unveiled recently, where the superstar’s iconic poses on posters grabbed attention. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and others in the cast.

And recently, during an interaction with PTI, Pooja Hegde talked about working with Thalapathy Vijay in his alleged last film. She revealed that while as a fan of the Tamil superstar she was completely sad and heartbroken over his decision to quit cinema.

However, the diva mentioned that she nevertheless, stands supportive of his wish and decision and roots for him to excel in the political arena as well.

Pooja said, “As a person who loves to watch him on screen, I'm very sad. But I also support his journey. I'm rooting for him. So, more power to him.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports about whether Jana Nayagan would actually be Thalapathy’s last film before he enters his political career full-fledged.

Quite interestingly, especially after the first look reveal of the film recently, fans have been made aware of a slight political undertone for the H Vinoth directorial, which has appeared to many as an ode to Thalapathy’s impending political career.

Advertisement

Recently, the filmmaker gave a clarification over this matter, where people have ended up speculating if the theme and plot of Jana Nayagan meant any dig or attack on any political party or leader.

However, H Vinoth mentioned that his film would be far from that, adding how fans would finally be able to watch Thalapathy Vijay in his true element on-screen in this particular movie.

Moreover, the director even added how it was the Tamil icon himself who wanted the film to be such something, which every age group of people would easily relate to.