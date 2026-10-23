Immortal OTT Release: When and where to watch GV Prakash, Kayadu Lohar’s romantic horror movie online

Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 4, 2026. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Immortal

Immortal is set to premiere on SonyLIV on October 30, 2026. The streaming platform announced the digital release through its official social media handle. The post read, “Oru pudhu ulagam... Oru IMMORTAL kadhal!” (A new world… an immortal love story.)

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Immortal

Immortal begins around 1,000 years ago, when a tribal couple gives birth to a mysterious child whose supernatural nature lays the foundation for an ancient evil. The story then shifts to present-day Chennai, where Magi, a young man working at a printing press, struggles to find affordable accommodation. During his search, he meets Sindhu, a mysterious woman living in a luxurious apartment, who offers him a room at an unusually low rent. Desperate for a place to stay, Magi accepts the offer without realizing the danger awaiting him.

As Magi settles into the apartment, he grows closer to Sindhu and gradually develops romantic feelings for her. However, strange incidents and her unusual behaviour make him suspect that she is hiding a sinister secret. His suspicions are confirmed when he discovers that Sindhu is a supernatural creature connected to an ancient evil. Using her alluring human appearance, she attracts men, lures them into her world, and feeds on them.

As Magi struggles to escape, Sindhu develops genuine feelings for him, creating a conflict between her affection and her murderous instincts. Realizing the danger she poses to others, Magi confronts her in a desperate fight for survival, ultimately overpowering her and putting an end to the immediate threat.

Cast and crew of Immortal

Immortal features GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, alongside TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and others in supporting roles.

Written and directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film is produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under the banner of AK Film Factory. Sam CS has composed the music, while Arun Radhakrishnan has handled the cinematography. M. Rajesh serves as the editor.

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