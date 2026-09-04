Immortal Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching GV Prakash, Kayadu Lohar’s romantic horror film

Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 4, 2026. As the romantic horror film continues its run at the box office, let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about it.

Immortal Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user called Immortal a bold horror attempt that deserved to be watched on the big screen. They praised the technical team’s work, GV Prakash Kumar’s performance, and Mariyappan Chinna’s fresh direction, rating the film 3.5/5.

Another netizen praised the film’s ambition and said that it worked well in both soft and intense moments. They also appreciated Kayadu Lohar’s performance and noted that the music and visuals elevated the film.

A viewer found Immortal engaging, praising the chemistry between GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar. They added that the vampire angle created curiosity, while the twists and revelations kept the story moving.

Additionally, a fourth user praised the film’s story and screenplay, calling it a watchable vampire movie. They appreciated GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar’s performances and congratulated the director, music director, and the entire team.

Here are the reactions:

More about Immortal

Immortal follows Mahi, a carefree young man searching for a shared apartment, as he moves in with the beautiful and mysterious Sindhu. His growing attraction to her soon turns into an unsettling obsession, blurring the line between fantasy and reality.

When a terrifying supernatural entity begins hunting him inside the apartment, Mahi realizes that Sindhu knows more than she reveals. As he uncovers her centuries-old secret of immortality, Mahi must confront both his troubled mind and the ancient force threatening his life.

The film stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, with TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, and others in key roles.

Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the romantic horror film features music composed by Sam CS. Arun Radhakrishnan serves as the cinematographer, while Rajesh M handles the editing.

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