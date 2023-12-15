In PIC: Lavanya Tripathi receives an emotional wish from sister-in-law Niharika Konidela on her birthday
Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela shared a heartwarming photo with Lavanya Tripathi to wish her on her birthday. She also penned a sweet note to celebrate the joyous occasion.
Lavanya Tripathi, the radiant actress, turned 33 on December 15 and chose to celebrate her birthday in the picturesque, snowy wonderland of Finland. The special day held even more significance, as it marked Lavanya's first birthday since she tied the knot with Varun Tej Konidela in November 2023. Making sure his wife felt adored, Varun Tej took to social media to share a collection of never-before-seen pictures of the couple.
Adding to the birthday cheer, Varun Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela, shared a picture that spoke volumes about the family's warm embrace of Lavanya. The photo showcased Niharika planting a loving kiss on Lavanya's forehead, her eyes sparkling with emotion. This tender gesture perfectly encapsulated the love Lavanya has received as part of the Konidela family.
Niharika's heartfelt caption, “Happiest birthday to the bestest ever! May you attract peace, love, happiness and shower us with more jokes of yours. The world is a better place with you in it! Come back soon. Love you vadina !”.
See Niharika Konidela’s sweet birthday post for Lavanya Tripathi below
Niharika Konidela shared wedding photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
The joyous union of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in November 2023 sparked a wave of heartwarming moments captured and shared on social media. Among these, a recent one comes from the groom's sister, Niharika Konidela, who shared a delightful picture alongside the newlyweds.
In the image, the trio bursts with laughter, radiating the joy of family and the start of a new chapter. Niharika playfully captioned the post, "Vadinamma Occhesindi", which loosely translates to, "sister-in-law has arrived", welcoming Lavanya with open arms.
Check out the wedding photo shared by Niharika Konidela below
Upcoming projects of Niharika Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi
Niharika Konidela recently shined in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Dead Pixels, alongside Akshay Lagusani, under the direction of Aditya Mandala. The series delves into the world of gaming and e-sports, offering a fresh perspective with lighthearted humor.
Lavanya Tripathi captivated viewers with her role as a fierce police officer in the thrilling web series Puli Meka. The critically acclaimed series showcases her versatility and acting prowess, solidifying her position as a talented force in the industry.
