In PICS: Allu Arjun celebrating ‘milestones’ on wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday is a love-filled moment you can’t miss

Allu Arjun is celebrating his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday today, September 29. To mark the special day, he shared some unseen photos with her. The Pushpa actor also penned a sweet message for his wife and showered her with love.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to drop a few selfies with his wife Sneha Reddy and wrote, "Happy birthday. Too many more wonderful milestones like these."

Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad back in 2011. However, do you know how the actor fell in love with his wife in the first place? If not, let us tell you.

Decades ago, Allu Arjun was attending a friend's wedding in the United States. There, he happened to cross paths with Sneha Reddy. Despite a brief interaction, the actor fell for her and began to pursue his feelings.

While the Pushpa star was shy to express his feelings, his friend asked him to reach out to her. Soon after, he began to talk to Sneha frequently and their conversations led to several dates where their bond deepened and grew.

Initially, they chose to keep their relationship private. After a while, they confronted their parents and in 2010, they got engaged in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad.

In an old interview with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun revealed what he loves about his partner and said, "I like two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity, and number 2, she is very balanced."

Now, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most sought-after couples in Indian cinema. They welcomed their first child, a son named Allu Ayaan in 2014 and a daughter named Allu Arha in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2 starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, among others. The film will hit the big screens this year on December 6.

