In PICS: Allu Arjun embarks on a hiking adventure with his wife Sneha Reddy, little ones Ayaan and Arha

Allu Arjun recently took some time off from his busy filming schedule to enjoy a fun-filled hiking trip with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and kids, Ayaan and Arha. The Pushpa actor's wife took to her social media handle to share some adorable photos from their adventurous trip. In the pictures, Allu Arjun can be seen enjoying his time with family.

In the photos shared by Sneha Reddy, she can be seen posing against a scenic backdrop of hills and a lake. She also dropped a picture of her son, Ayaan, offering her flowers, which he plucked on his way. Meanwhile, in another photo, Allu Arjun can be seen hiking up a rocky path with his little one, Arha.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Allu Arjun's wife wrote, "lost in the archives (sic)."

For those who aren't aware, Allu Arjun met with Sneha Reddy during one of their friend's wedding in the US. Although the two had a brief moment of interaction, the Pushpa actor was smitten by Sneha. After some time, he reached out to her, and their friendship blossomed into a beautiful relationship.

The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2011. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy welcomed their first child, a son, Ayaan, in 2014. Then, they welcomed their daughter, Allu Arha, in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his film with Sukumar titled Pushpa 2: The Rise. The film will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles along with him. Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to be released on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15). However, it got delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances. Now, the film will hit the big screens on December 6.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa will clash with Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi film titled Chhaava, which will star Vicky Kaushal.

