In PICS: Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick enjoy romantic vacation in Italy; seen sharing a passionate kiss

Amy Jackson is currently vacationing with her beau, Ed Westwick, and son, Andreas Panayiotou, in Sicily, Italy. The actress took some time out to share adorable moments from their family trip. The series of photos and videos posted on Instagram offer a glimpse into her fun-filled getaway.

The nine-slide post features photos of her enjoying an air voyage with her son and partner, a sunbath at the beach, to stunning picture of her on a boat, and a cozy time with Westwick.

Amy captioned the post as, ‘A lil slice of Sicilian Heaven’

Fans adored the post and showered the actress with love in the comment section. One of her fans commented, “You looking absolutely dam gorgeous. Ma'am,” followed by a love emoticon.

Another wrote, “My roman empire. Love you forever!”

One of them expressed his excitement for the sixth slide featuring a cat in the background of a blue sea, saying, “That shot with the cat is a masterpiece! (The rest are all lovely too)”

A fan made an interesting comment after watching the sweet moments of Panayiotou, requesting a reel with him - “So lovely... your son enjoying his life! Do make a beautiful reel with him!”

More about Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

The Theri actress got engaged to English actor and musician Ed Westwick in January 2024. The proposal happened in Gstaad, Switzerland. Following that, the duo hosted a grand celebration in March.

Amy shared the pictures from the party on Instagram, saying, “Let the Engagement Celebrations Begin. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world!” followed by a love and ring emoticon.

For the unversed, Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. The couple welcomed a baby boy in September 2019 and named him Andreas Panayiotou. Amidst their marriage news, the couple parted ways, and Amy is now engaged to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick.

More about Amy Jackson’s filmography

Amy Jackson debuted opposite Arya in the Tamil film Madrasapattinam and later worked in popular movies like Ekk Deewana Tha, I, Theri, 2.0, etc.

The actress was last seen in the 2024 Hindi film Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously directed films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21.

