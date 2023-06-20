IN PICS: Grandad Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, expresses happiness for Ram Charan-Upasana's Mega Princess

Grandfather Chiranjeevi gets teary eyed as he spoke to the media about Ram Charan-Upasan’s baby girl for the first time

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Jun 20, 2023   |  01:21 PM IST  |  2K
PC: Kamlesh Nand
IN PICS: Grandad Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, expresses happiness for Ram Charan-Upasana's Mega Princess (PC: Kamlesh Nand)

Key Highlight

Megastar Chiranjeevi arrived at the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to meet his granddaughter for the first time. The actor got teary-eyed as he couldn’t control his emotions while talking to the media about Ram Charan and Upasana’s little girl. Arriving at the Apollo Hospitals, the Waltair Veerayya actor waved delightfully at his fans and spoke to the media who had gathered to be part of the celebration as the mega princess arrived.

Chiranjeevi welcomes grandaughter 'Mega Princess'

Chiranjeevi interacts with the media

Chiranjeevi greets fans

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi happy and proud as Ram Charan-Upasana are blessed with baby girl: 'Welcome little mega princess'

About The Author
Roopa Radhakrishnan
Roopa Radhakrishnan

... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!