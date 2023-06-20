IN PICS: Grandad Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, expresses happiness for Ram Charan-Upasana's Mega Princess

Megastar Chiranjeevi arrived at the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to meet his granddaughter for the first time. The actor got teary-eyed as he couldn’t control his emotions while talking to the media about Ram Charan and Upasana’s little girl. Arriving at the Apollo Hospitals, the Waltair Veerayya actor waved delightfully at his fans and spoke to the media who had gathered to be part of the celebration as the mega princess arrived.

