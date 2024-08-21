In PICS: Inside Rashmika Mandanna's diary; 10 things she can't live without

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a heartfelt diary entry revealing the 10 essentials she cannot live without. Her list includes a deep love for good food, acknowledging her indulgences and thanking her metabolism. She highlights the importance of fun in her life, the comfort of sweet sleep, and her newfound passion for reading.

Sweet treats also hold a special place in her heart, along with a love for travel, which she believes enriches the soul. Her appreciation for coffee reflects her Kodava heritage, while her bond with her pet dog, Aura, is a source of immense joy.

Rashmika Mandanna also expressed gratitude for her career and the love she receives from her fans and loved ones. Her diary entry offers a warm, personal glimpse into the joys and passions that define her daily life.

Sharing a string of photos, she wrote, "It's been a while since my last Dear Diary, so something special. Dear Diary, OMG! These are just some of the things I can’t do without in my life right now..(I wish I could include all but only 10 can go up no, so part 2 soon) and as much as people see the actor side of me, My friends and family see only and only this side of me.."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects that span across various languages and genres. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film reunites her with Allu Arjun and is slated for release on December 6.

Rashmika Mandanna will also share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama titled Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is set to hit theaters on December 6.

She will also feature in the much awaited film titled Kubera. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh. The film follows the story of a homeless person who rises to become a mafia lord.

