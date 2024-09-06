In PICS: Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar feel 'overwhelmed' after meeting Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently enjoying their New York City trip together. The actor has been actively sharing photos from his family vacation on his social media handles. Recently, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to drop photos with Michelin star Vikas Khanna.

In the photos, Mahesh Babu can be seen posing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Namrata looks elegant in a white outfit teamed with a scarf while Mahesh Babu opts for a casual look in a grey hoodie. On the other hand, Vikas Khanna exudes charm in his chef attire.

Sharing some photos from his restaurant in New York, she wrote, "Your impeccable hospitality, mixed with so much love, left us truly overwhelmed. Your food is truly one of a kind, and the taste of each and every dish that you served us personally will linger in our thoughts and taste buds forever. Thank you for making place for us in your beautiful temple-like restaurant. At such short notice."

She added, "A big shout out to your impeccable staff for their unmatched kindness and dedication to their customers."

Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Namrata shared an endearing photo with Mahesh Babu. In the photo, the couple can be seen strolling in the bustling streets of New York City in broad daylight. Both Namrata and Mahesh Babu opted for a relaxed and comfy look during their family outing.

Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, "Somewhere between living and dreaming, there’s New York 🇺🇸."

Check out the post below:

Mahesh Babu, along with wife Namrata and daughter Sitara, traveled to New York City to surprise his son Gautam on his 18th birthday. For the unversed, his son studies at the NYU (New York University). After celebrating Gautam's birthday, Mahesh Babu and his family have been making the most of their trip together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will resume prepping for his role in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited fantasy film SSMB29.

