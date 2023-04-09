IN PICS: Samantha opens up about her childhood dream and how life has changed after becoming a pan-India star

Shakuntala, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leaving no stone unturned to promote her much-awaited upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, this Gunashekar directorial features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. Recently, during grand promotional events in Mumbai and Hyderabad, Samantha opened up about playing a role that she could only dream of as a child.

"I was doing gritty and real roles like in 'The Family Man 2'. Right from my childhood, I have always loved the Disney kind of genre. If I am happy, I watch Disney films. If I am sad, I watch them. Playing a Princess in a film like 'Shaakuntalam' was special, given that she is a symbol of perfection. It was intimidating initially to play such a role. But I have been taking challenges for the past few years. Producer Dil Raju had a lot of confidence in this script. This is a role I could only dream of as a child. I believe that's a great endearing factor for all girls, women and families. What I felt while playing the role would be felt by the audience. This is not a simple story. There is love, there is betrayal, there is redemption... It was a complex character that was written many centuries ago," said Samantha Ruth Prabhu at an event in Mumbai.

During her media interaction amidst a sea of fans, Samantha also discussed Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's acting debut with Shakuntalaam. "I don't think her father (Allu Arjun) involves and is going to involve himself in her career. It is going to take off differently after this movie. It's something to look forward to. Families and children are going to connect with 'Shaakuntalam'. And Arha's role has come out so beautifully aside from the roles of lead characters," said Samantha.

On being asked how life has changed after being a Pan-India star, Sam had a hilarious reply and left everyone amazed by saying that somebody must tell her pets that she is a pan-Indian star. "Because I still clean their poop," she laughed.

On a serious note, she said, "I don't think my life has changed. I am a star only till 6 pm. After that, my life is extremely normal."

She added, "I never ever dreamt I would come this far. I feel very privileged about the kind of roles that I am getting to do. It's exhilarating and so fulfilling. I am so happy despite the job being so tough. It's good to play roles where you get to do action and not to be a woman on screen who gets saved by the hero all the time. It is absolutely great. It's a new phase for me. I am absolutely enjoying this phase."

