'In Telugu, they asked me who would see a Siddharth movie': Chithha actor makes shocking revelation

Siddharth’s latest film, Chithha, has been doing really well at the box office. The film, helmed by S.U. Arun Kumar hit the theaters on September 28 in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and has garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The film, titled Chinna in Telugu, could not be released on the 28th, as enough screens were not allocated for the film. The Jigarthanda actor was recently at a pre-release event, where he revealed the reason for a delayed widespread release in Telugu.

A rough translation of what the Rang De Basanti actor said would be: “In Tamil Nadu, Red Giant Movies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin sir watched the film, loved it, and bought the Tamil distribution rights for the film. In Kerala, the number one distributor of the state, Gokulam Gopalan sir watched the film, said he hadn’t seen such a film in over 55 years. In Karnataka, the KGF movie distributors (KRG Studios) watched the film and bought the Karnataka distribution rights. In Telugu, they asked me: ‘who will watch a Siddharth cinema?’ I said if I make a good film, the audience will watch it. This is a film that should have been released on the 28th. I couldn’t get theaters due to this reason. But then Sunil sir from Asian Films’ called me up, looking at the film’s potential. Sunil sir, Janvi, thank you for coming."

Siddharth gets emotional talking about Chithha Telugu release

Siddharth also said that he hasn’t made a film as good as this, and explained that he did not want to ask the audience to watch it by talking about his older Telugu films like Bommarillu. He requested the audience to watch the film in theaters, if they liked cinema, and believed in cinema. He said that if the film did not work, he would not be coming back to the Telugu industry, or even hold further press meets.

About Chithha

Chithha is produced by Siddharth, under the banner Etaki Entertainment, and is helmed by S.U. Arun Kumar in his fourth directorial venture. The film also features Nimisha Sajayan in her Tamil debut, Sahasra Shree, and Anjali Nair.

The film revolves around the relationship between a person and his niece, and the incidents that occur when the niece gets kidnapped by a pedophile. The film was unveiled by Kamal Haasan, who recently revealed that the film brought him to tears.

