In the world of perfect selfies, see Shruti Haasan's photo with 'swollen lips and bad hair'

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often treats fans about her day-to-day updates. From no makeup pictures to music videos, workout videos pet Clara photos to cosy moments with boyfriend Hazarika Santanu. She is also somebody who lives a filter-free life and speaks everything right from her heart. Now, with her latest Instagram post, the actress broke the myth of perfect selfies. In the world of perfect selfies, Shruti shared a few pics showing off her swollen lips, sick face, bad hair, and cramp days. Sharing the photos, in which Shruti looks tired and ill, the actor wrote, “Hope you enjoy these too.” Her caption further read, “In a world of perfect selfies and posts – here are the ones that didn’t make it to the Final Cut – bad hair day / fever and sinus swollen day / period cramp day and the rest. The post is currently going viral on the internet with fans praising Shruti Haasan for her bold move on social media.

Take a look at Shruti Haasan' Instagram post