In the world of perfect selfies, see Shruti Haasan's photo with 'swollen lips and bad hair'
In the world of perfect selfies, Shruti Haasan shared a few pics showing the other side on social media and fans are praising the actress for her bold move
Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often treats fans about her day-to-day updates. From no makeup pictures to music videos, workout videos pet Clara photos to cosy moments with boyfriend Hazarika Santanu. She is also somebody who lives a filter-free life and speaks everything right from her heart. Now, with her latest Instagram post, the actress broke the myth of perfect selfies.
In the world of perfect selfies, Shruti shared a few pics showing off her swollen lips, sick face, bad hair, and cramp days. Sharing the photos, in which Shruti looks tired and ill, the actor wrote, “Hope you enjoy these too.” Her caption further read, “In a world of perfect selfies and posts – here are the ones that didn’t make it to the Final Cut – bad hair day / fever and sinus swollen day / period cramp day and the rest. The post is currently going viral on the internet with fans praising Shruti Haasan for her bold move on social media.
Take a look at Shruti Haasan' Instagram post
Shruti Haasan opens up about cosmetic surgeries and PCOS,
This is not the first Shruti showed her other side. She is one of the few celebrities who has been vocal about cosmetic surgeries, PCOS, and her relationships. On March 2, 2020, Shruti Haasan admitted that she underwent plastic surgery after being trolled for her lip enhancement and nose job. She shared a before and after photo and penned a lengthy empowering note on Instagram and said she doesn't promote plastic surgery, but at the same time she believes people should not be criticised for changing their looks. This year in June, Shruti Haasan revealed that she has PCOS and opened up about her struggle through her Instagram handle.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Prabhas in director Prashanth Neel's highly-awaited drama Salaar. The project is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 28th September 2023.
She will also be seen alongside Balakrishna in the venture tentatively named NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Her lineup further includes Chiranjeevi's Chiru154.
