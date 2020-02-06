Income Tax Department issues statement about the Film Industry raids in Tamil Nadu; Read details

The press release states further that the Income Tax Department has seized close to Rs 77 crore in unaccounted cash from hideouts and secret places located at Chennai and Madurai.

As per the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance about the Film Industry raids in Tamil Nadu state that they have four key players from the film industry that are under focus. The statement reads that IT Department, conducted raids on a Producer, a prominent actor, his distributor and financier who is based in Tamil Nadu on 05-02-2020. The Income Tax Department further mention that a common link between the four entities is a film, which was a blockbuster success at the box office. The statement further adds that the film has collected Rs 300 crore and nearly 38 premises of the group were searched by the IT officials and survey actions spread over locations like Chennai and Madurai.

The press release states further that the Income Tax Department has seized close to Rs 77 crore in unaccounted cash from hideouts and secret places located at Chennai and Madurai. These places belong to the financier. The seizure also got numerous property documents, promissory notes, post dated cheques taken as collateral security. As per evidence found at the time of the IT search, the concealment is estimated to exceed Rs 300 crore.

#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year pic.twitter.com/qz6gMNfQ7a — Archana Kalpathi (archanakalpathi) January 29, 2020

According to the reports by Income Tax Department, the film distributor, is a part of the group searched, happens to be a builder. All the original documents belonging to the distributor have been recovered from a hideout places, which happened to be the house of his friend. Scrutiny of the evidence gathered is currently under progress. The IT Department is also currently investigating the well-known actor for his fees for the film, and his investments in immovable properties.

