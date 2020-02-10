Income Tax officials issue fresh summon to Thalapathy Vijay; Demand clarification in three days

Actor Vijay has been issued with a fresh summon by the Income Tax officials, who have also demanded the actor to appear in person and issue clarification on his properties.

Following two days of IT raid at the residence of Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai, the Income Tax officials have reportedly sent fresh summons to Thalapathy Vijay again and summoned the actor to appear in person to give clarifications regarding his properties in three days. This comes after the IT officials stated that they have not seized anything from the actor’s properties and that the actor has documented everything.

It is to be noted that Anbuchezhian, who financed for Vijay’s last outing Bigil and producers AGS Entertainment, who bankrolled the film, were also asked to do the same. It was earlier reported that the film, which had Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles, collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. Ahead of Bigil’s 100th day in theaters, Archana Kalpathy took to her Twitter space and thanked Vijay fans for their support.

#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year pic.twitter.com/qz6gMNfQ7a — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 29, 2020

Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, had Vijay in dual roles, one of a gangster father Rayappan and the other his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. The film had Vivekh, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in key roles. Recently, a video of Vijay from the sets of Master surfaced on social media. In the video, the actor was seen on top of a van, clicking selfies with his fans. It is to be noted here that Vijay was taken out of Master sets last week by the Income Tax officials when the shooting was underway.

Credits :Polimer News

Read More