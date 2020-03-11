Income Tax Raid: After Thalapathy Vijay, IT Officials conduct search at Master's producer's house in Chennai

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

According to media reports, after Thalapathy Vijay, Income Tax officials have raid Master's co-producer Lalith Kumar's house and apparently, the search is due to film's pre-release business.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Master is grabbing all the attention since its inception. The film, being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has hit the headlines yet again after film's co-producer Lalith Kumar's house and office properties got raid in Chennai. According to media reports, after Thalapathy Vijay, Income Tax officials have raid Master's co-producer Lalith Kumar's house and apparently, the search is due to film's pre-release business. The upcoming Tamil film has earned Rs 220 crore approx and Lalith has got his 50 per cent of a share already. However, no official statement regarding the same has been made by the makers of the film or the producer.

Last month, Income Tax officials landed on the sets of the movie. The officials escorted Vijay for further investigations. The actor was questioned regarding his Income Tax records for approx three days. Following about three days of IT raids at his residence, actor Vijay joined the sets of his next film, Master. A warrant was issued against Thalapathy Vijay under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Simultaneously, the IT officials raided the premises of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's place.

The upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in lead roles. The makers are set for the grand audio launch that will take place in Chennai on March 15.

