Income Tax Raid: Rs 25 Crore found from a film financier; Thalapathy Vijay being questioned

Controversy's favourite child, Thalapathy Vijay has hit the headlines after Income Tax officials raided his residence in Chennai. Simultaneously, the IT officials raided the premises of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's place. According to the latest update on the same, the team has found Rs 25 crore from the film financier Anbu Cheliyan of the Tamil film industry. The IT officials have found some unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chezhiyan and Master actor Vijay. However, the other report states an unaccounted cash of Rs 40 crore in Chennai and Rs 17 crore in Madurai has been found in the came of Anbu. No official numbers are out yet.
“We had information that he had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent film Bigil,” said one of the officials to the Hindu on Wednesday. Bigil was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2019 and it crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The sports drama was directed by Atlee.
