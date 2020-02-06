Income Tax Raid: Rs 25 Crore found from a film financier; Thalapathy Vijay being questioned

The Income Tax team has found Rs 25 crore from the film financier Anbu Chezhiyan of the Tamil film industry. The IT officials have found some unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chezhiyan and Master actor Vijay.

Controversy's favourite child, Thalapathy Vijay has hit the headlines after Income Tax officials raided his residence in Chennai. Simultaneously, the IT officials raided the premises of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's place. According to the latest update on the same, the team has found Rs 25 crore from the film financier Anbu Cheliyan of the Tamil film industry. The IT officials have found some unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chezhiyan and Master actor Vijay. However, the other report states an unaccounted cash of Rs 40 crore in Chennai and Rs 17 crore in Madurai has been found in the came of Anbu. No official numbers are out yet.

Meanwhile, Vijay is being questioned after the Income Tax department got a tip that the actor had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent film Bigil. A warrant was issued against Thalapathy Vijay under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The team visited on the sets of his upcoming film Master in Neyveli. The actor was asked to accompany the team to Chennai on Wednesday for further investigation. Reportedly, Vijay refused to travel with the team but after the officials explained to the actor for 15 minutes that why he has to accompany them to Chennai, the Bigil star agreed to it.

#WeStandWithVIJAY King is always a King. Never dare to touch pic.twitter.com/4iD42K2zKu — (@ProudVijayFan) February 5, 2020

“We had information that he had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent film Bigil,” said one of the officials to the Hindu on Wednesday. Bigil was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2019 and it crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The sports drama was directed by Atlee.

Credits :NDTV

Read More