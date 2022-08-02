Income Tax raid underway at Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan's 30 properties in Chennai

Income Tax officials have raided Kollywood top film financier Anbu Cheziyan's 30 properties in Chennai. Also, a few more Tamil producers have come under the scanner. According to media reports, the IT raid is underway at Anbu Chezhiyan's residence and Gopapuram Cinema offices in Madurai and Chennai. The searches began today at around 7 AM. This is the third I-T raid against Anbu Chezhiyan.

In the year 2020, Anbu Chezhiyan launched his venture into theatres and started a multiplex in Madurai called Gopuram Cinemas. After the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, in February 2020, I-T officials raided Anbu Chezhiya’s house in Chennai. Besides crores of cash, the IT officials had also found some unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chezhiyan and Vijay. No official numbers were out. Actor Vijay and producer Kalapathi Agoram had also landed in trouble due to their financial deals with Anbu Chezhiyan.

A lot of Top Kollywood producers had been on the I-T radar since a very long time. A report in TNM states, that seven top producers had received notices in March to reveal details on money borrowed from Anbu Chezhiyan.

On a related note, GN Anbu Chezhiyan’s daughter Sushmita tied the knot with the son of retired IAS officer C Rajendran in February. The wedding was attended by many biggies like Rajinikanth, Suriya and Kamal Haasan among others.

For the unversed, Anbu Chezhiyan's name had been embroiled in a few controversies in the past.