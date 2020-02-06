Income Tax Raid at Vijay's residence: IT department releases official statement; Rs 77 crore seized

Top Tamil film actor Vijay hit the headlines on Wednesday as Income Tax sleuths raided his residence in Chennai. The IT department officials also raided the properties of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan. A warrant was issued under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, according to a report in The Hindu. The same report states that the officials had got a tip that Thalapathy Vijay had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent blockbuster Bigil. The IT officials have also found some unaccounted cash at financier Anbu Chezhiyan's properties. Meanwhile, the IT department has released an official statement on the current investigation.

The official statement states that unaccounted cash of Rs 77 crore has been seized from hideouts and secret places located at Chennai and Madurai, purportedly belonging to the financier. It further states, "As per evidence detected during the search, it is estimated that the concealment, in this case, is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore. The search which began in as many as 38 locations in Tamil Nadu, is still on.

Talking about actor Vijay, the IT department statement reveals that Mersal actor's investment is immovable properties and remuneration received from the producer of the film and it is the subject of investigation. The searches in some of the premises is still on.

Official press release by IT department..#AGS #ScreenScene #MaduraiAnbu #ThalapathyVijay Team #Bigil pic.twitter.com/oIliB5Njhv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay's blockbuster Bigil recently completed 100 days in cinema halls. Archana Kalpathi of AGS productions took to Twitter and thanked the fans of Vijay. she wrote, “#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year.”