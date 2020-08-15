  1. Home
Independence Day 2020: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun extend their warm wishes to all the fans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the customary Independence Day address to the people of the nation after unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort.
Independence Day 2020: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun extend their warm wishes to all the fansHappy Independence Day: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu extend their warm wishes on August 15

As people across the country are celebrating the 74th Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the customary Independence Day address to the people of the nation after unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort. Under the shadow of the COVID 19 pandemic situation, India is marking its 74th Independence Day. The Cabinet Ministers and other political dignitaries followed social distancing measures and a multi-layered security arrangement was in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Celebrities including Mohanlal, Allu Arjun took to social media and wished their fans and followers a happy Independence Day. Allu Arjun shared a photo of himself holding a flag and wrote “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians. Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us. Jai Hind!” Mohanlal shared a video of ‘Vande Mataram’ and wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!”

Taking to his Twitter space, Mahesh Babu wrote, “The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Smiling face with smiling eyes Jai Hind”. Kamal Haasan wrote, “Let’s celebrate the 74th Independence day and work hard to make free the nation from the pandemic, corruption and poverty. Jai Hind”.

