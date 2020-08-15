Independence Day 2020: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun extend their warm wishes to all the fans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the customary Independence Day address to the people of the nation after unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort.

As people across the country are celebrating the 74th Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the customary Independence Day address to the people of the nation after unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort. Under the shadow of the COVID 19 pandemic situation, India is marking its 74th Independence Day. The Cabinet Ministers and other political dignitaries followed social distancing measures and a multi-layered security arrangement was in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Celebrities including Mohanlal, Allu Arjun took to social media and wished their fans and followers a happy Independence Day. Allu Arjun shared a photo of himself holding a flag and wrote “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians. Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us. Jai Hind!” Mohanlal shared a video of ‘Vande Mataram’ and wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!”

See their Tweets here:

The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/JnR0WNW0Ug — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2020

74வது சுதந்திர தினத்தைக் கொண்டாடுவோம். கொரோனா தொற்றிலிருந்தும், பசி, வறுமை, ஊழல், பிரித்தாளும் சக்திகள் இவற்றிடமிருந்தும், நாடும் தமிழகமும் விடுதலையடைய உழைப்போம். வளமான வாழ்க்கை அனைவருக்கும் என்ற நம் கனவு நனவாகட்டும். ஜெய்ஹிந்த். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 15, 2020

Taking to his Twitter space, Mahesh Babu wrote, "The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Smiling face with smiling eyes Jai Hind". Kamal Haasan wrote, "Let's celebrate the 74th Independence day and work hard to make free the nation from the pandemic, corruption and poverty. Jai Hind".

