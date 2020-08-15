  1. Home
Independence Day 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Yash convey wishes to people across the country

Celebrities from across the country took to their social media pages and wished their fans and followers a Happy Independence Day.
198437 reads Mumbai Updated: August 16, 2020 11:57 am
Independence Day 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Yash convey wishes to people across the countryIndependence Day 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Yash convey wishes to people across the country

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people across the nation from the Red Fort. In his speech, Modi focused on the themes of his schemes, "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat", "Vocal for local" and "Make in India to Make for World". During his speech, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to the frontline warriors what are helping people combat the Coronavirus. He also declared that India has a roadmap ready for the production and distribution of three COVID-19 vaccines that are at various stages of testing.

Celebrities from across the country took to their social media pages and wished their fans and followers a Happy Independence Day. Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo which had a motivational quote written on it. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Happy Independence Day”. KGF star Yash shared a video clip of himself with the tri-colour flag in the background. Sharing it, Yash wrote, “Three colours.. one flag Three words.. one emotion Happy Independence Day. JAI HIND”.

Three colours.. one flag Three words.. one emotion Happy Independence Day. JAI HIND 

Let us salute all the brave fighters who fought for our freedom.. Happy #IndependenceDay 

Anushka Shetty shared a photo of the national flag and wrote, “Let us salute all the brave fighters who fought for our freedom.. Happy #IndependenceDay”. In view of the current pandemic situation, the general public has not been invited to attend the Prime Minister’s address. As many as 1,500 COVID warriors, including 500 police personnel, who have recovered from the infection, took part in the celebration.

