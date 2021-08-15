Independence Day 2021: Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas & others extend warm wishes

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, South actors like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni have extended their warm wishes to fans on social media. Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Let the spirit of freedom keep us united and guide us all on the path to progress! Happy #IndependenceDay."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a photo of him in an army outfit and captioned it, "Happy Independence Day." On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of a soldier holding our tri-colour flag with pride and wrote, "here's wishing our dream of a new tomorrow come true and may our National flag soar high today and everyday."

Dulquer Salmaan wished every Indian 'happy Independence Day' with a photo shared on his Instagram story.

Rashmika Mandanna also took to Twitter to celebrate 75 years of freedom. She tweeted, "With each year of freedom, let's strive to be better and brighter as a nation."

With each year of freedom,

let's strive to be better and brighter as a nation.#75thIndependenceDay! #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/hUxDdFVbwU — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 15, 2021

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar also wished fans on 75th Independence Day

Pooja Hegde has shared a throwback photo of herself holding the National flag as she wishes fans to celebrate the 75 years of freedom.

