Independence Day 2022: Balakrishna joins 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', hoists tricolour in Hyderabad; PICS

As the country indulges in the festivities of its 75th Independence Day today, Balakrishna hoisted our National flag at an event in Hyderabad. The Lorry Driver star went for a white shirt and black trousers as his look for the day. Going by the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor not only hoisted the flag but also addressed the gathering with a few words. These photos are the epitome of Balakrishna's patriotic side.

Earlier, KGF star Yash and his family also hoisted the National flag at their residence. Posting some photographs of the celebration on Instagram, the star captioned the post, "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High...Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 75th Independence Day." Others including Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Mohanlal hoisted flags at their homes to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna has joined forces with director Anil Ravipudi for an action entertainer, tentatively titled NBK108. The film was announced officially on his birthday, on the 10th of June this year. Renowned music composer S Thaman is scoring the tunes for the flick.

He will further lead Gopichand Malineni's masala entertainer, named NBK107 for now. Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the leading lady of the project, while Kannada star Duniya Vijay has been signed to play the antagonist. Apart from them, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in a significant role in the movie.