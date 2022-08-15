Independence Day 2022: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Ram Charan celebrate 75 years of pride and glory

Today our country is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and just like every proud Indian, our South celebs are marking the day with full zeal. Sharing their excitement with everyone, they posted wishes on social media. Megastar Chiranjeevi dropped a video of hoisting the National flag at his residence on Instagram and wrote, "For all Indians...Happy 75 Years Independence Day !! Our tricolor national flag flutters proudly in front of our house."

Similarly, the Hey Sinamika star, Dulquer Salmaan hoisted our National flag in Hyderabad. Sharing a sneak peek of the celebration on the photo-sharing app, he wrote, "Celebrating and wishing all of us a happy Independence Day! #75yearsoffreedom."

Mohanlal wrote, "Happy Independence Day."

Ram Charan penned on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide."

RRR star Jr NTR wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy 76th Independence Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."

Major star Adivi Sesh wrote on social media, "It’s been my life’s honour to try and capture the spirit of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan A HERO of India. On the 75th anniversary of our Independence, I salute ALL warriors, both sung and unsung, who have fought for our great country to be what it is today. #JaiHind."

Sai Dharam Tej Tweeted, "The Happiness that comes from FREEDOM is immeasurable. This #IndependenceDay put your freedom to right use & exercise your duties righteously. Jai Hind #IndiaAt75."

Apart from them, many other members of the film fraternity also commemorated the special day with social media posts.