Independence Day 2022: KGF's Yash with his wife Radhika and kids hoists flag at home; See Photo

As India celebrates its 75th Independence day, KGF star Yash hoisted our National flag at his home along with this wife and kids.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 15, 2022 10:42 AM IST  |  5.9K
Marking India's 75th Independence Day today, KGF star Yash and his family celebrated by hoisting the National flag as their residence. Sharing a picture of the festivities on Instagram, Yash wrote, "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High...Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 75th Independence Day."

Check out the post below:

