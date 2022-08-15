Independence Day 2022: KGF's Yash with his wife Radhika and kids hoists flag at home; See Photo
As India celebrates its 75th Independence day, KGF star Yash hoisted our National flag at his home along with this wife and kids.
Marking India's 75th Independence Day today, KGF star Yash and his family celebrated by hoisting the National flag as their residence. Sharing a picture of the festivities on Instagram, Yash wrote, "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High...Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 75th Independence Day."
