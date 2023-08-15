Independence Day 2023: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia and others extend wishes

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, our beloved celebrities are also joining in the celebrations. Many of our favorites took to social media and extended warm wishes on the occasion. From Mammootty and Mohanlal to Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia, everyone took this opportunity to share heartfelt wishes.

Celebrities extend warm and heartfelt wishes as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day today

Our favorite celebrities are joining the Independence Day celebrations

Kamal Haasan, as always, shared his honest feelings and wrote a poignant note on the occasion. The Vikram actor tweeted, "India’s journey has been one filled with highs and lows, pain and joy, love and hate. Yet, our tryst with destiny continues. Today, let us all vow to unite in purpose to make India the country Bapu envisioned. An India where no child is born in poverty or goes to bed hungry. An India whose economic might is a beacon, attracting the world to our shores. An India whose culture and knowledge reign supreme in the global arena. Fellow Indians, I humbly bow my head to this great land and its people - a tapestry of religious, ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity. Happy Independence Day to you all."

While Mammootty posted a picture of himself hoisting the national flag, Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the India Day parade in New Jersey. The actress also posted a video of her taking part in the parade as people lined up to take selfies with her. She captioned the video and wrote, "From the heart of India to the streets of New Jersey... Being a part of the India Day Parade thousands of miles from my own country was exhilarating. Even though oceans separated me from home, the spirit of India resonated within me, shared by the thousands of my fellow Indians who lined the streets, joining me in celebrating everything that embodies the essence of our nation."

"Interacting with everyone there was truly heartwarming… the unity and energy on display was also so infectious.Thank you for this incredible experience, New Jersey! No matter where we are, the Tiranga always stands high and strong! On this special day, I would like to wish everyone a ‘Happy Independence Day’!" added Tamannaah.

Advertisement

Other celebrities who shared Independence Day wishes on their social media were Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Raashii Khanna, Rana Daggubati, Tovino Thomas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

ALSO READ: Nani says Dulquer Salmaan is the only 'pan-Indian' star he knows, here's why