Independence Day 2023: RRR to Major, 5 South Indian movies based on patriotism and social issues you can watch

On August 15, India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day with pride and unity. The nation gathers to commemorate the sacrifices of our forefathers, salute the soldiers for their service and remember our great leaders. While everyone mostly starts their day watching the parade, what better to continue than by enjoying movies based on patriotism and social issues?

We bring you the latest South Indian films on patriotism that deal with social issues. These movies happened to be eye-openers to society as they are sensible and much needed. These movies like RRR, Major, and Suriya's Jai Bhim, which were recently released and delivered have a different gaze toward patriotism.

Take a look at 5 movies to watch this Independence Day

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR shows the journey of the pre-independence period. We have been hearing stories of how our freedom fighters fought with the Britishers before the Independence. This film actually shows it, the cruel British era and it's heart-wrenching. The well-acclaimed film will fill your heart with pride towards everyone who fought for the freedom of India. The period drama stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. It also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.



Jana Gana Mana

Jana Gana Mana makes you wonder deeper about our country and people. Prithviraj Sukumarnan's Malayalam movie became a massive hit and garnered a wide range of applause and acclaim. It is a socially relevant drama that deals with several issues in the country including politics, caste, students, women, and more. Jana Gana Mana is a court case at the core, the film highlights the plight of the current political state of the country.

This film displayed a strong patriotic tone that resonated with the audience and became the highest-grossing of the year. Mamta Mohandas, Shammi Thilakan, and Vincy Aloshious are also part of the film. It is available for streaming on Netflix if you want to watch it.



Major

It's not our freedom fighters who fought for our country, several soldiers have been doing so every day to protect the people live peacefully. And it's not an easy task to stand at the borders and fight with enemies just so the people of the nation sleep peacefully. We have one such movie that beautifully captures the journey of a soldier, who lost his life during terror attacks. Adivi Sesh starrer Major.

Major is the story of Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attack. The pan-Indian film was loved by audiences with no language barriers for its sincere attempt to salute a soldier. Major definitely promises to bring out all your emotions, from pride to tears.



Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim was released in 2021 but we still want to add in this list as the film actually shows the light on a deep-rooted social issue- Caste. India got Independence in 1947 but not every person living in this nation actually got freedom. Yes, Jai Bhim highlights a point there is a whole community that is still fighting for a place in this nation, to be recognized and get their basic needs. The film talks about police brutality and caste discrimination against the Irular tribe. Jai Bhim premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Written and directed by TJ Gnaanvel, Jai Bhim starring Suriya is based on a real-life incident, which was handled by Justice Chandru. The film features Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Suriya, Rajisha Vijayan, and Prakash Raj in lead roles



Sita Ramam

Just because we added Sita Ramam, don't mistake like why is a romantic film added to the list. A battle between love and nation is always hard and that's what this film shows. While it's a love story at its core, it also highlights Ram's love for his country and his duty.

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Lieutenant Ram. The Hanu Raghavapudi-directed movie tells the story of Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), an Indian soldier stationed at the border with Kashmir who receives a cryptic love letter from Sita Mahalakshm. If you want your heart cry, smile and feel the good moments, Sita Ramam is surely a treat to watch.

