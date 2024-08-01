Independence Day 2024: Jana Gana Mana, Indian to Keerthi Chakra; 8 South Indian patriotic films that will fill you with pride

South Indian cinema offers a vibrant collection of patriotic films that are perfect to watch ahead of Independence Day. These movies capture the spirit of India's struggle and with powerful storytelling, these films also remind us of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Whether through heartwarming dramas or action-packed tales, South Indian patriotic films provide a meaningful way to honor India's journey to freedom. So, let's take a look at the films that you can watch on or before August 15.

8 South Indian patriotic films to watch ahead of Independence Day 2024

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam is a romantic drama film that incorporates patriotic elements related to India-Pakistan relations as a backdrop to the central love story between Lieutenant Ram and Sita set in the 1960s. In the film, a Pakistani student named Afreen embarks on a journey to uncover the story behind a letter from Ram to his lover that her late grandfather had kept hidden for years.

While Sita Ramam is a love story, it also showcases Ram's love for his country amid war. This period romantic drama was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur as the main leads. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna also played a prominent role in the film.

Major

Major is a biographical action drama that chronicles the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film begins with Sandeep's childhood in Bangalore, where his fascination with the military is sparked by a Navy ceremony. After being rejected by the Navy, he joins the Indian Army and rises to become a training officer for the National Security Guard (NSG).

Advertisement

The film was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and featured Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar as the main leads. Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala also played significant roles in the movie.

RRR

RRR revolves around the life of two legendary revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fight against British colonial rule. The plot begins when British Governor Scott Buxton and his wife abduct a young Gond girl named Malli from her tribe to serve as a maid. In response, Bheem, the tribal leader, disguises himself as a Muslim named Akhtar and travels to Delhi to rescue her.

Meanwhile, Raju, a police officer loyal to the British, is tasked with capturing Bheem to earn a promotion. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and went on to receive several accolades including an Oscar. Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in RRR.

Thuppakki

Thuppakki is an action thriller film featuring Thalapathy Vijay as Jagadish, an intelligence officer in the Indian Army. The film, released in 2012, follows the story of Jagadish, an intelligence officer in the Indian Army, as he battles a terrorist sleeper cell in Mumbai while on vacation. Thuppakki, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, was directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Advertisement

Keerthi Chakra

Keerthi Chakra, a Malayalam film released in 2006, was directed by Major Ravi. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role as Major Mahadevan and is based on true events related to incidents during the Kargil War. The film follows the story of Major Mahadevan and his commando force as they battle militants in Kashmir, while also exploring the bond between Mahadevan and a Havildar under his command.

Jana Gana Mana

The film Jana Gana Mana was directed by Dijo Jose Antony and featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main lead. Jana Gana Mana is a legal thriller that revolves around the brutal murder of a college professor, which ignites widespread student protests and unrest. As a cop investigates the case, he faces political pressure and corruption, leading to a controversial encounter that raises questions about justice.

Indian

Directed by S Shankar, Indian starring Kamal Haasan released back in 1996. The plot of the film revolves around a freedom fighter named Senapathi, who, after witnessing the corruption and injustice in India, takes the law into his own hands by assassinating corrupt officials. As he battles against the system, he also faces challenges from his own family, leading to a gripping narrative that explores themes of justice, morality, and patriotism.

Advertisement

Kaalapaani

Kaalapaani is a 1996 Malayalam historical drama film that was directed by Priyadarshan. The movie narrates the story of Govardhan, a doctor played by superstar Mohanlal, who is wrongfully imprisoned in the infamous Cellular Jail during British rule. As he endures the brutal conditions of the jail, he witnesses the suffering of fellow prisoners and becomes involved in their struggle for freedom.

Which one of these films are you going to watch ahead of Independence Day? Let us know in the comments sections.

ALSO READ: 5 South Indian films with controversial themes; From Arjun Reddy to Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa