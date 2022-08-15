Independence Day: Mahesh Babu, Sitara join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' trend; Allu Arjun poses with tricolour in snow

The Independence Day wishes continue to pour in. After Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Mommotty, Pushpa star Allu Arjun also wished all on the 75 years of freedom. He shared a picture hoising the National flag amidst snow on Instagram, along with the caption, "Happy 75th Independence Day. Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram."

In addition to this, superstar Mahesh Babu also penned on the photo-sharing app, "One nation...One emotion...One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence!" The post also had a still of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor posting with the tricolor as his little one, Sitara joins him.

Check out the post below:

Before this, The Liger actor, Vijay Deverakonda also dropped a photo of him with tricolour on Twitter and wrote, "We are Indians!!!Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India."

Now, talking about their professional commitments, AA is expected to soon start work on the sequel of his 2021 hit drama, Pushpa: The Rise. As the movie buffs wait for the makers to commence the shoot, producer Y Ravi Shankar shared some updates regarding Pushpa: The Rule. He clarified “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over."

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu will also commence shooting for his highly-anticipated drama with Trivikram Srinivas, called SSMB28 temporarily.

