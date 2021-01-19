India beat Australia in Test Series: Nivin Pauly, Venkat Prabhu, Nikhil Siddhartha hail the victory

Out of 62 matches played at the venue, Australia had won in 40 matches. India has played seven matches, losing five, drawing one, and winning the one in the ongoing series.

India on Tuesday became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years when the team defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Chasing 328 by Austraila, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.

Hailing the victory, celebrities took to social media and expressed how excited they are. Mollywood actor Nivin Pauly took to his social media space and shared a photo of team India. An elated Nivin wrote, “What an incredible performance!!! So proud of you Team India!!”. Venkat Prabhu, who is known for his love for cricket, wrote on his micro blogging space, “Whatta victory!!!”. Vikram Prabhu, who was as excited as any other cricket fan in the country, wrote, “What a TEAM effort! #TeamIndia #Gabba namma area”

See the tweets here:

And we bloody did it! Fantastic! What a win! Yahooooooooooooooo. Go India! And also on the badminton’s front, our @Pvsindhu1 is kicking butt! — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) January 19, 2021

Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja rubbishes rumours about him returning the State and National Awards as baseless; Watch Video

Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, “Congratulations Team India.. You have made the Country Proud Every Player Was Outstanding This Test Series will be remembered by History”. Vishnu Manchnu, who also celebrated PV Sindhu’s victory, wrote on Twitter, “And we bloody did it! Fantastic! What a win! Yahooooooooooooooo. Go India! And also on the badminton’s front”. Before team India, West Indies was the team that beat Australia at the ‘fortress’ for the Australian team. Out of 62 matches played at the venue, Australia had won in 40 matches. India has played seven matches, losing five, drawing one, and winning the one in the ongoing series.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×