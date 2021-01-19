India BEATS Australia: Siddharth posts how they watch cricket at home; Here's him in lungi praying for victory

Taking to his Twitter space, Siddharth posted photos of himself in a lungi, praying for the victory of the Indian team with the test match against Australia.

The historic win of the Indian cricket team on Tuesday is all over the internet. In over 32 years, Australia remained unbeaten at the Gabba stadium. India beat the team by three wickets in the fourth and final test and won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. While celebrities and fans have been tweeting their excitement after the historical win, actor Siddharth took to his Twitter space and shared his photo, where he can be seen stating on his couch in lungi, praying for India’s victory.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “What a classic! Never forget! From 36 all out to first time in 38 years. Pant, Che Pu, Washi, Siraj, Shardul and of course our Cap'n Jinks!! CHAMPIONS! Raising hands #INDvAUS This is how we watch cricket in my house. Picture by my Amma who is jumping for joy (it's her birthday today!!!!)”

See his Tweet here:

What a classic! Never forget!

From 36 all out to first time in 38 years. Pant, Che Pu, Washi, Siraj, Shardul and of course our Cap'n Jinks!! CHAMPIONS! #INDvAUS This is how we watch cricket in my house. by my Amma who is jumping for joy (it's her birthday today!!!!) pic.twitter.com/PHxx2MitBs — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

As soon as his photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how excited they are. Siddharth further added, “Special dedication to #TimPaine... Whatever you throw at us, we will reflect with dignity right back at you. Be better mate. And thanks for the awesome keeping. And big respect for #Cummins for being an unrelenting force of talent and quality. You were amazing to watch Pat! Shubman Gill, Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Sundar, Nattu, Pant... So many young future Kings of cricket in the making. Indian cricket is young, vibrant, defiant and well behaved... At all cost! What a day. What a feeling. Never forget. Never look back. Big hug to stand in Captain "new" Cool @ajinkyarahane88. You led with class, composure and you must have done many things right in that dressing room.”

