  1. Home
  2. entertainment

India China Border Clash: Chiranjeevi pays tribute to the Indian Army martyrs and salutes their bravery

After Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, South megastar Chiranjeevi has paid tribute to martyred soldiers. He also saluted their bravery as they sacrificed for the country in the India-China border clash.
7674 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 02:54 pm
India China Border Clash: Chiranjeevi pays tribute to the Indian Army martyrs and salutes their braveryIndia China Border Clash: Chiranjeevi pays tribute to the Indian Army martyrs and salutes their bravery
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the families of 20 Army men who sacrificed their lives in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley area of eastern Ladakh. After Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, South megastar Chiranjeevi has paid tribute to martyred soldiers. He also saluted their bravery as they sacrificed in the India-China border clash. 

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to twitter and paid to martyred soldiers who lost their lives on Monday night in India China border clash. The Sye Raa actor tweeted, “My heart goes out to the bereaved families of 20 brave Indian soldiers incl.Telugu boy Col.Bikkumalla Santhosh babu.Despite the tragic loss,his parents call it a privilege to make this supreme sacrifice for our nation.Salute their bravery & pray for strength to the families.” 

The clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers happened on Monday night. Initially, reports stated, 3 Army men were killed in the violent clash. Later reports, stated 20 Indian Army soldiers including Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu who joined the Indian Army in 2004.

Also Read: Nikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian army 

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and shared how deeply disturbed he that our soldiers were martyred. He wrote, "Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind." 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement