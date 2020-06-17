India China Border Clash: Chiranjeevi pays tribute to the Indian Army martyrs and salutes their bravery

After Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, South megastar Chiranjeevi has paid tribute to martyred soldiers. He also saluted their bravery as they sacrificed for the country in the India-China border clash.

Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the families of 20 Army men who sacrificed their lives in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley area of eastern Ladakh. After Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, South megastar Chiranjeevi has paid tribute to martyred soldiers. He also saluted their bravery as they sacrificed in the India-China border clash.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to twitter and paid to martyred soldiers who lost their lives on Monday night in India China border clash. The Sye Raa actor tweeted, “My heart goes out to the bereaved families of 20 brave Indian soldiers incl.Telugu boy Col.Bikkumalla Santhosh babu.Despite the tragic loss,his parents call it a privilege to make this supreme sacrifice for our nation.Salute their bravery & pray for strength to the families.”

The clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers happened on Monday night. Initially, reports stated, 3 Army men were killed in the violent clash. Later reports, stated 20 Indian Army soldiers including Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu who joined the Indian Army in 2004.

My heart goes out to the bereaved families of 20 brave Indian soldiers incl.Telugu boy Col.Bikkumalla Santhosh babu.Despite the tragic loss,his parents call it a privilege to make this supreme sacrifice for our nation.Salute their bravery & pray for strength to the families — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 17, 2020

We Salute our brave heart pic.twitter.com/Bvx6fhiIGr — atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 17, 2020

Also Read: Nikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian army

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and shared how deeply disturbed he that our soldiers were martyred. He wrote, "Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind."

Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 17, 2020

Condolences and prayers. May the families of the martyrs have the strength at this time of despair. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/HDfVKQdaOv — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 17, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×