India China Border Clash: Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu & other South stars pay tribute to Indian Army martyrs

Many South Indian celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej among others took to social media to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.
On Monday night, 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel Santosh Babu were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Many South Indian celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej among others took to social media to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. The Sye Raa actress offered last respects to the Indian soldiers. She tweeted, "My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti." 

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and shared how deeply disturbed he that our soldiers were martyred. He wrote, "Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind." 

Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Varun Tej and many other South Indian celebrities offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families on social media. 

Also Read: Nikhil Siddartha requests to boycott Chinese goods, Pranitha Subhash pays condolences to martyred Indian army 

Nivin Pauly also condoled the death of the Army men. The actor tweeted, "We salute the courage of our brave hearts who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. Heartfelt condolences to the martyrs' families. We'll be forever grateful for their sacrifice." 

Credits :Twitter

