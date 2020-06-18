India China Clash: Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute to Indian Army, Says 'They give their lives for our safety'

In the wake of the demise of Indian army soldiers, South celebs like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan among others offered condolences to the families of the soldiers.

20 Indian Army men were killed in Galwan Valley during a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night. The clash took place in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in which Indian Army men on patrol lose their lives. Many celebrities took to social media and paid tribute to the real heroes on social media. In the wake of the demise of Indian army soldiers, South celebs like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan among others offered condolences to the families of the soldiers.

Paying tribute to 20 real heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country, DQ tweeted, "RIP to our heroes ! They fight and give their lives for our safety and peace ! Their families sacrifice everything for our families to be safe. #remember #respect #gratitude."

Allu Arjun also paid tribute to the soldiers on Twitter. He wrote, "Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My deepest condolences to the families. Forever grateful for their sacrifice. Jai Hind."

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu received a tearful adieu from family and a large number of crowd. Santosh Babu's body and the coffin was wrapped in tri-colour National flat as he was brought from the national capital in a special aircraft to Hakimpet Air force base near Hyderabad at 8 pm.

RIP to our heroes ! They fight and give their lives for our safety and peace ! Their families sacrifice everything for our families to be safe. #remember #respect #gratitude pic.twitter.com/WQw260S1bf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 18, 2020

Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My deepest condolences to the families. Forever grateful for their sacrifice. Jai Hind — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 17, 2020

Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news . My heart goes out to their families . The nation salutes you #JaiHind #IndianArmy what will it take for peace to prevail !! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 17, 2020

