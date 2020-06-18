  1. Home
  2. entertainment

India China Clash: Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute to Indian Army, Says 'They give their lives for our safety'

In the wake of the demise of Indian army soldiers, South celebs like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan among others offered condolences to the families of the soldiers.
10860 reads Mumbai
India China Clash: Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute to Indian Army, Says 'They give their lives for our safety'India China Clash: Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute to Indian Army, Says 'They give their lives for our safety'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

20 Indian Army men were killed in Galwan Valley during a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night. The clash took place in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in which Indian Army men on patrol lose their lives. Many celebrities took to social media and paid tribute to the real heroes on social media. In the wake of the demise of Indian army soldiers, South celebs like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan among others offered condolences to the families of the soldiers.

Paying tribute to 20 real heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country, DQ tweeted, "RIP to our heroes ! They fight and give their lives for our safety and peace ! Their families sacrifice everything for our families to be safe. #remember #respect #gratitude." 

Allu Arjun also paid tribute to the soldiers on Twitter. He wrote, "Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My deepest condolences to the families. Forever grateful for their sacrifice. Jai Hind." 

Also Read: India China Border Clash: Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu & other South stars pay tribute to Indian Army martyrs 

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu received a tearful adieu from family and a large number of crowd. Santosh Babu's body and the coffin was wrapped in tri-colour National flat as he was brought from the national capital in a special aircraft to Hakimpet Air force base near Hyderabad at 8 pm.  

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement