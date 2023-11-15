India vs New Zealand semi-final: Venkatesh Daggubati meets cricket legend Viv Richards; shares selfie

Venkatesh Daggubati, a huge fan of cricket, was spotted at the India vs. New Zealand semi-final. The Tulasi movie actor was delighted to meet the legendary Viv Richards, an Antiguan cricketer, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Venkatesh captioned the tweet, "Delighted to be with the legendary Viv Richards at the #IndvsNZ Semi-final." The actor's fans were quick to react to the picture, with many congratulating him on meeting one of their cricketing idols.

Check out the Tweet of Venkatesh Daggubati and Viv Richards below

In the picture, Venkatesh Daggubati is seen wearing a black shirt and a maroon shirt, while Viv Richards is seen in a white t-shirt. Both are wearing sunglasses and smiling.

This is not the first time that Venkatesh has met Viv Richards. The two have met on several occasions in the past, and Venkatesh has always been a fan of the legendary cricketer.

Who is Viv Richards

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards is an Antiguan retired cricketer who represented the West Indies cricket team between 1974 and 1991. Viv Richards, a renowned cricketer and father to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Upcoming projects of Venkatesh Daggubati

Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming project Saindhav will kick off its promotions as the makers have released the teaser on October 16. In the teaser poster, Venkatesh Daggubati, armed with a gun, takes center stage, hinting at a high-octane action spectacle.

Saindhav is a must-watch action film. Venkatesh, known for his versatile performances, is gearing up for his 75th film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2024, and the teaser promises to electrify fans with its intense action sequences.

Check out the Venkatesh Daggubati Saindhav movie teaser below

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and others star in Saindhav, which promises to be a powerful cinematic experience. Venkat Boyanapalli is the mastermind behind the production, while Santosh Narayanan's musical brilliance adds to the film's appeal.

