India vs Pak: Vijay Deverakonda, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar extend best wishes to Team India

The highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has fans worldwide on the edge of their seats. The intense showdown is set to take place today, October 14, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India.

The anticipation is at its peak as the in-stadium fan ceremony is poised to create an unforgettable atmosphere for this epic showdown. Both teams are prepgearing up to face each other with an intensity rarely seen in any other match. This has ignited excitement not only among dedicated fans but also among politicians and celebrities on both sides of the border who are fully engaged in the fervor.

Cricket fever: Celebrities join in

Cricket, revered as a religion in India, has captivated the hearts of millions. Renowned celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Gautham Menon, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to social media to extend their best wishes to Team India. Their excitement and anticipation for the match are palpable.

Gautham Menon, the renowned Tamil filmmaker, recently expressed his excitement for the upcoming India vs. Pakistan cricket match in a Star Sports Tamil promo. He said, "Pandya, Pakistan is coming to defeat us on our own soil. This is great plotting against us. Pandya, get the boys, we'll go head to head."

This dialogue is a reference to a famous line from Menon's own film Kaakha Kaakha, starring Suriya. It reflects the high stakes involved in the India vs. Pakistan match, which is one of the most anticipated cricket matches in the world.

Menon's words capture the excitement and anticipation that many cricket fans are feeling ahead of the match. Both India and Pakistan are cricketing giants, and their matches are always fiercely competitive. The fact that the match is taking place in India adds to the excitement, as the home team will be eager to prove their superiority.

In an Instagram story of the actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, amidst her busy filming schedule as she was getting ready for the shoot in her caravan the actress did not waste a second as she was watching the match in front of her on the iPad. Her dedication to catching the India vs Pakistan game in action is a testament to the enthusiasm surrounding this monumental clash.

Battle of Titans: Babar Azam vs Rohit Sharma

The stage is now set for an epic showdown as Pakistan's Babar Azam leads his team against the formidable Indian squad led by the dynamic Rohit Sharma. This encounter holds immense significance, especially after their memorable face-off in the 2019 World Cup.

