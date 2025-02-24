India vs Pakistan: Chiranjeevi bonds over intense match with young cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma in Dubai; see PICS

It was a spectacle to watch the India vs. Pakistan match on February 23 in Dubai. Several Indian celebrities, including Pushpa 2 director Sukumar, Chiranjeevi, Urvashi Rautela, and others, were present in the stands during the intense game. After India's victory against Pakistan, the megastar quickly took to his social media handle to celebrate the moment.

Chiranjeevi was thrilled about India’s victory over Pakistan and called it an incredible match. He praised the entire team and lauded Virat Kohli’s performance. He also appreciated Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and captain Rohit Sharma for their efforts.

Watching the match live made it even more special for him. He enjoyed the experience with "friends," including Abhishek Sharma, Anurag Thakur, Bommidala GMR, and Tilak Varma. Filled with patriotic pride, he wished more success for India and cheered, "Jai Hind!"

"Hurrahhhhhh!!! India spectacularly triumphs over Pakistan!!! What a match!!!! Kudos to the entire team!!! Such a treat to watch the fireworks," he wrote.

Take a look at his post below:

Later, cricketer Tilak Varma also took to his social media handle to share pictures with Chiranjeevi as they enjoyed the India vs Pakistan match together. He wrote, "Team India! 🇮🇳 What a win! What an experience with great company @chiranjeevikonidela sir @naralokesh @abhisheksharma_4."

Advertisement

Take a look at his post below:

Virat Kohli hit his 82nd century, guiding India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This was his 299th ODI, where he set new records and reached key milestones. India bowled first and limited Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Kohli’s brilliant knock, along with Shreyas Iyer’s fifty, helped India chase down the target in 42.3 overs.

India’s victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy earns them a week-long break. The team has performed well, winning both of their group-stage matches so far.

What do you think about the India vs. Pakistan match that took place in Dubai? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.