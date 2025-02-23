India vs Pakistan: Pushpa 2 director Sukumar and Chiranjeevi witness the intense sports rivalry in Dubai

As is always said, cricket is nothing short of an emotion for Indians. And when India plays arch-rivals Pakistan, the intensity and adrenaline rush are sure to go through the roof. February 23rd is no different when India takes on Pakistan in the group stage of the Champions Trophy, 2025.

Several prominent celebrities, including Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Ritika Sajdeh, and others, were spotted in Dubai, attending the match. Among the audience was the celebrated South Indian director Sukumar, along with his wife Thabitha and children Sukriti Veni Bandreddi and Sukranth Naidu Bandreddi. While the Pushpa director was seen wearing a classy black shirt at the stadium, the rest were seen donning the iconic Indian jersey.

However, director Sukumar was not the only South Indian celeb spotted at the stadium in Dubai. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted at the stadium enjoying the match. Several photos of the Waltair Veerayya actor were soon shared on social media and quickly went viral.

The Megastar is known to be an ardent fan of cricket and has often taken to his social media to congratulate or talk about the sport.

Coming to the work front, Sukumar is undoubtedly on cloud nine at present, having had the success of his latest film, Pushpa 2, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, hit the silver screens in December last year and garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

The filmmaker currently has two films in the pipeline. The first is the third part of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage and the other is RC17, which features Ram Charan as the lead. This would mark the ace director’s second collaboration with the Game Changer actor after the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

As for Chiranjeevi, the actor is currently working on his next film, Vishwambhara, which is helmed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film is touted to be a fantasy action film and also features Trisha Krishnan in a prominent role. The Megastar also has two other films in the pipeline, one with Anil Ravipudi and the other with Dasara director Srikanth Odela, tentatively titled Mega157.