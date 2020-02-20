Indian 2 accident: Allu Arjun offers condolences over the death of crew members on sets of Kamal Haasan’s film

After the crew members of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 died in an accident on the set, Telugu star Allu Arjun offered his condolences on social media.

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has been piquing the audience’s interest since it was announced. However, this morning the movie ended up making the headlines for unfortunate news after three members of the crew were killed in an accident on the sets of the movie. It was reported that a crane collapsed and fell on the technicians on the sets. And while three lost their lives, around 10 people suffered serious injuries and are being treated in a hospital.

To note, Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal were also present on the sets at the time of the accident and had a narrow escape. As soon as the news of the incident broke, several celebs like Dhanush, Lakshmi Manchu, Karthik Subbaraj, Prasanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar etc took to social media to offer their condolences. Joining the league, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun also wrote about the incident on micro blogging site Twitter. Calling it a piece of dreadful and heartbreaking news, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor star wrote, “Just heard the shocking news. Dreadful & Heartbreaking news. Condolences to the Family members & dear ones. RIP”.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s tweet on the Indian 2 on set accident:

Just heard the shocking news . Dreadful & Heart breaking news . Condolences to the Family members & dear ones . RIP #Indian2Accident pic.twitter.com/7UwxDEYdua — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about Indian 2, the movie happens to be the much talked about sequel of Kamal Haasan’s 1996 release Indian. Helmed by S. Shankar, the movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles.

