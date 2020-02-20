Indian 2 Accident: Kajal Aggarwal OPENS UP on how she narrowly escaped the mishap and is traumatized

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media and revealed how it took a fraction of a second to stay alive and tweet about it. After the heavy crane fell on the three technicians, Kajal shared about it.

The shocking accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 has killed three and left 9 injured. The incident took place on February 19, 2020, at 9:30 PM at the EVP Studios in Chennai when the entire cast and crew including Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh were present on the sets. The unfortunate incident has left everyone in shock. Kajal took to social media and revealed how it took a fraction of a second to stay alive and tweet about it. After the heavy crane fell on the three technicians, Kajal shared about it.

Sharing about the horrific accident, Kajal tweeted, "In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna, Chandran, and Madhu. Sending love, strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May God give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2".

The three deceased were 29-year-old food provider, 60-year-old food provider, and a 34-year-old assistant director. While the others are being treated at a private hospital in Chennai, Kamal Haasan escaped unhurt. Director Shankar has faced minor injuries and is also being treated by doctors. Costume designer Amritha Ram, who is working on the film Indian 2 said that it was a narrow escape.

Meanwhile, the entire Kollywood film industry has expressed their grief regarding the accident that killed three.

