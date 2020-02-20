Indian 2 Accident: Kamal Haasan gets emotional and expresses his grief as 3 people are dead and 9 injured

Three people died and nine are injured on the set of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Indian 2 in Chennai. Reportedly, director Shankar is also injured and is being treated at a hospital, while Kamal Haasan escaped unhurt.

In a shocking accident, three people died and nine injured on the set of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Indian 2 in Chennai. Reportedly, director Shankar is also injured and is being treated at a hospital while Kamal Haasan escaped unhurt. Reports suggest, a crane allegedly fell on the technicians while they were prepping up for the shooting at EVP film city on Wednesday night. Lyca Productions took to twitter and shared an official statement as they lost three team members. "No words could ease what we truly feel. We have lost 3 of our hardworking technicians, " the makers wrote in an official statement on Twitter.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his grief as three people died and 9 injured on the sets of his upcoming film, Indian 2. Haasan tweeted his condolences in Tamil: "Today's accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them."

He further added, "I have met those in the hospital and have also spoken to the doctors and with my strong hope that the injured will recover soon I await the dawn of tomorrow."

மருத்துவமனையில் விபத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை பார்த்து மருத்துவர்களிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன். முதலுதவி வழங்கப்பட்டு உரிய சிகிச்சைக்கான வேலைகள் நடக்கிறது. இவர்கள் விரைவாக உடல் நலம் பெற்றிடுவார்கள் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடனே இந்த இரவு விடியட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Actress Varalaxmi also expressed her shock over the disturbing accident. She wrote, "Death is natural.. but when untimely deaths happen it’s extremely heartbreaking and frustrating.. we may not know those families but we have all experienced loss.. my heart goes out to the 3 families from the #Indian2Accident may their souls rest in peace..!! @LycaProductions."

Death is natural.. but when untimely deaths happen it’s extremely heart breaking and frustrating.. we may not know those families but we have all experienced loss.. my heart goes out to the 3 families from the #Indian2Accident may their souls rest in peace..!! @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/zIDmNL7Zu1 — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) February 20, 2020

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated. Kamal Haasan is expected to visit them today. Meanwhile, an inquiry is underway and the case has been registered for further investigations.

The three deceased were 29-year-old food provider, 60-year-old food provider, and a 34-year-old assistant director.

