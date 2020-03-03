Indian 2 Accident: Kamal Haasan questioned by CBI for investigation after crane mishap kills 3

According to the latest report about the Indian 2 accident, Kamal Haasan is being questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai over the same.

Three people died and nine were injured on the sets of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Indian 2 in Chennai. The shocking incident killed three after a crane allegedly fell on the technicians while they were prepping up for the shooting at EVP film city. According to the latest report about the accident, Kamal Haasan is being questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai over the same. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan's name has not been mentioned anywhere in the FIR, despite, the actor has been called to record his statement for further investigations.

After the accident, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his grief as three people died and 9 injured on the sets of Indian 2. Haasan had tweeted his condolences in Tamil: "Today's accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them." Many from the film industry took to social media and offered condolences over the shocking death of three directors.

Earlier, director Shankar's statement was recorded by the Central Crime Branch. Shankar appeared at the CBI office in Vepery, Chennai for interrogation. He was quizzed by the CBI officials for more than 2 hours. Shankar, who did not issue any statement about the accident, also took to his Twitter space and stated that he had been in a state of shock since the incident.

