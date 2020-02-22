Indian 2 Accident: Kamal Haasan starrer was being filmed at a banned location? Find Out

After three crew members from the sets of Indian 2 passed away due to mishandling of a crane on the sets, it shocked the Kollywood industry and celebrities have been paying their respects to the deceased. Cases under four sections have been filed against the operator for his negligence. Three crew members - assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu lost their lives in the incident. Now, new reports claim that a ban was imposed on the EVP Studios, where the accident happened.

According to DT Next, FEFSI banned the studio earlier. They quoted the erstwhile head of FEFSI, Siva as saying, “Chandran, the production assistant is one of the founding members of FEFSI. Today we have lost him due to negligence. EVP Studios was banned by FEFSI and quite a few films were not given permission to shoot in EVP last year. However, the venue reopened after the owners requested us to permit shoots despite accidents that took place. If adequate safety checks were done by FEFSI, we wouldn’t have lost three lives”.

Meranwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police department has announced that summon would be sent to actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar following the mishap. According to a report in DT Next, the crane operator was not a trained professional, who did not know to operate the crane properly. After the accident, the operator went under hiding and he was arrested after a thorough search yesterday.